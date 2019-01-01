To Booty Call Or Not To Booty Call

Have you ever booty called someone? Maybe you receive booty calls? Kel, Flex and Lem have been on both sides of the phone line and in this episode, they debate the pros and cons of late night dial.

Also, Kel asked what you wanted to hear on the show and the resounding answer was Lem’s coming out story. Well Lem obliges, but it’s not 100% what you’d think.

Plus, is there a “right” way to shower? And why are there racial prejudices when it comes to thinking some cultures are more “clean” than others.

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharers to discuss? Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to join the conversation? Jump in our Facebook group, just search for Overshare or follow this link https://bit.ly/376oEpl