The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

no filter

a day ago · 29 minutes

Zoe Foster Blake is an entrepreneur, author of 10 books, mum of two, writer, producer and columnist. She’s the brains behind cult beauty brand Go-To and has over 700,000 people following her on Instagram, watching her every move. 

So how did Zoe from Bundanoon in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands become a global sensation? A best selling author? And earn a cult following? 

Over this two part episode of No Filter, Mia will be speaking to Zoe about all of it. Starting with how the heck she ended up where she is today - from a cigarette promo girl to an accidental entrepreneur.

THE END BITS

You can find Zoe's new Audible original Clean Slate here: https://adbl.co/3e7CfSp

And you can get all of her books here: https://bit.ly/3e8KCNu 

Follow Zoe Foster Blake on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/zotheysay/ 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Zoe Foster Blake

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Production: Leah Porges 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

