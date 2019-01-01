News
No Filter

Mamamia Podcasts

The Real-Life Grey’s Anatomy

Yumiko Kadota always dreamed of being a doctor. And it happened. She made it happen. And at first, she thrived in the high-pressure, high-performance environment of the public hospital system. Until she didn’t.

It culminated in a total breakdown at which point Yumiko had no choice but to resign.
On her way out, she wrote a searing, emotional blog post that gave an inside account of how a broken system was breaking young doctors - and it went viral. So what went wrong? And how is she now?

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Yumiko Kadota, find out more about her here: https://www.instagram.com/mindbodymiko/

The Ugly Side Of Becoming A Surgeon:
https://mindbodymiko.com/the-ugly-side-of-becoming-a-surgeon/

Emotional Female: 
https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/n14LbV 

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

    Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

    CREDITS:

    Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville 

    Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.