Who The Hell Is Hamish? His Ex-Wife Doesn't Know

The first time Bec Rosen met Hamish McLaren she thought he was a bit of a tosser. Bec was a single mum who had just ended a bad marriage and, along with her three young sons, she’d moved to Blueys Beach on the NSW North Coast. Bec’s family were in the early stages of rebuilding their lives when Hamish appeared and made himself indispensable. So indispensable in fact, that Bec and Hamish got married in 2011.

And that was when Bec started to uncover the extraordinary lies her husband had told and the twisted secrets he was keeping from her and her boys.

If you've listened to the podcast Who the hell is Hamish? You already know a bit about Hamish McLaren...or Hamish Watson...or any of the other names he used. But you haven't heard all of Bec's story. Until now...

