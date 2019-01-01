When Anne Met Andrew: A Mother's Story

We've wanted to bring you this story for a while now - because it's a story that's played out in our extended Mamamia family.

Anne Stephens (mother of Mamamia's Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens) was twenty-two and finishing her teaching degree when she discovered she was pregnant.

It was 1982 and things were different then. She couldn't see where she could give the baby the life she wanted for him.

37 years later, he found her. You'll hear Andrew's story later this week on No Filter.

