When Anne Met Andrew: A Mother's Story

no filter

a day ago · 41 minutes

We've wanted to bring you this story for a while now - because it's a story that's played out in our extended Mamamia family. 

Anne Stephens (mother of Mamamia's Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens) was twenty-two and finishing her teaching degree when she discovered she was pregnant. 

It was 1982 and things were different then. She couldn't see where she could give the baby the life she wanted for him. 

37 years later, he found her. You'll hear Andrew's story later this week on No Filter. 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Anne Stephens

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri  

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

