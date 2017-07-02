Whatever happened to the original Aussie supermodel Alison Brahe?

If you’re a woman of a certain age, the name Alison Brahe will make you squeal. Or at least step back in time to the 80's and 90's when she was on the cover of Dolly. And Cleo. And Cosmo. And then she married Australia’s most eligible bachelor, Cameron Daddo, who was the host of the dating show, Perfect Match. They were the Brad and Jen of Australia; the golden couple of their time. Now, after 25 years out of the country, and the spotlight - Alison is back home with her family. She sat down with Mia to talk about how modelling harmed her self esteem, what happened when her marriage to Cameron broke down for a year and what she plans on doing now she is home.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Alison Brahe Daddo.

Buy any books mentioned in our podcast at ibooks at apple.co/mamamia, and this is where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

The Executive Producer of podcasts is Monique Bowley

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network