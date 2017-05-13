What Happens When Your Daughter With a Disability Grows Up?

Vanessa Cranfield learned her baby girl had down syndrome on the day she was born. While the doctors and nurses ushered her husband out of the room to tell him, the young mum was faced with a dawning reality; and a lifetime of unknowns.

Gretel is now in her early twenties, with two other siblings. This is a beautiful, candid interview about parenting a child with a disability. About what no one tells you; the raw and the beautiful parts. About how sometimes, people come into your life to teach you something. And why we should all aim to have a little more colour in our life.



