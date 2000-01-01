News
Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

no filter

14 hours ago · 56 minutes



Loneliness.

In Australia it impacts 1 in 4 people. But since COVID, there’s been a lot more people across the country and the world feeling alone. 

Even though they might be connected to friends on group chat or living with their partners or families… that feeling? It’s still there. And it’s not often talked about. 

But that’s something that today’s guest is trying to change. 

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States from 2014-2017. Essentially, he was America’s doctor. He dealt with the country’s most urgent public health issues. 

In 2017, he turned his attention to chronic stress and isolation, and earlier this year, he released a book called Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World, which is all about the silent epidemic of loneliness.

On this episode of No Filter, Vivek and Mia discuss the three types of loneliness and the actions we can take to make sure we’re living a connected life. 

If you or someone you know needs support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14. 

THE END BITS

You can buy Vivek's book here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/PLD1R.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Vivek Murthy

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

