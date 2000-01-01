Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

Loneliness.

In Australia it impacts 1 in 4 people. But since COVID, there’s been a lot more people across the country and the world feeling alone.

Even though they might be connected to friends on group chat or living with their partners or families… that feeling? It’s still there. And it’s not often talked about.

But that’s something that today’s guest is trying to change.

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States from 2014-2017. Essentially, he was America’s doctor. He dealt with the country’s most urgent public health issues.

In 2017, he turned his attention to chronic stress and isolation, and earlier this year, he released a book called Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World, which is all about the silent epidemic of loneliness.

On this episode of No Filter, Vivek and Mia discuss the three types of loneliness and the actions we can take to make sure we’re living a connected life.

If you or someone you know needs support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

