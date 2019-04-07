Turia Pitt Will Make You Feel Good

Turia Pitt has been through an enormous amount in her 31 years.
She was an engineer and ultra-marathon runner when she was caught in a bushfire in 2011. She's recovered from having 70% of her body burnt, learnt to walk again, written 3 books, got engaged to her long-term partner Michael, raised millions for charity and given birth to her baby boy Hukavai. Now Turia's latest book is a gift to young women about how to maintain your self-esteem in an Instagram-obsessed comparison culture
Four years after her first No Filter interview, she joins Mia to talk about how her life has changed.
