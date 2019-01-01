Tony Armstrong is the most talked-about new talent in the television industry right now. Everyone is talking about him. Every media company wanted to sign him. And if you don't know who Tony is yet, you will soon.

Tony is a proud Barranbinya man. He's never met his dad. Never been on his country. And never known his people. He was raised by his single, non-indigenous mum in Sydney’s West. He started playing AFL at a young age, and made it all the way to the top. Sort of.

He played for the Adelaide Crows, Sydney Swans and Collingwood, and after 7 years playing footy and only 35 games over that time, Tony walked away from AFL. He failed. And he’ll be the first person to tell you that.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Tony Armstrong.

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.