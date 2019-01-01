News
Tony Armstrong is the most talked-about new talent in the television industry right now. Everyone is talking about him. Every media company wanted to sign him. And if you don't know who Tony is yet, you will soon.

Tony is a proud Barranbinya man. He's never met his dad. Never been on his country. And never known his people. He was raised by his single, non-indigenous mum in Sydney’s West. He started playing AFL at a young age, and made it all the way to the top. Sort of.

He played for the Adelaide Crows, Sydney Swans and Collingwood, and after 7 years playing footy and only 35 games over that time, Tony walked away from AFL. He failed. And he’ll be the first person to tell you that.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Tony Armstrong.

    CREDITS:

    Host: Mia Freedman.

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville 

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

