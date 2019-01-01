News
Search

Tim Minchin: Success, Failure, Family and Coming Home

no filter

13 hours ago · 43 minutes

Here's what we know about Tim Minchin. He's an actor, writer, composer, lyrists and director. 

But he’s also a self-described nerd, who became wildly famous after the success of Matilda and then fell from grace when an animated film he was working on for 4 years got shut down.

In this interview, he talks to Mia about being battered by America, the feeling of knowing your most successful work could be behind you and how in his line of work he has made a choice to be monogamous and put family first.

He also has a new TV show called Upright that he is unashamedly proud of and we absolutely loved. You can watch it on Foxtel now!

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Tim Minchin

Producer: Bridget Northeast

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here

If you are after something else to listen to, follow the link to hear the brand new season of Tiddas 4 Tiddas: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/tiddas-4-tiddas/

