Tiffiny Hall Is Not What You Expect

You know that Tiffiny Hall is the energetic personal trainer with the long blonde hair who has appeared on several seasons of The Biggest Loser.

What you probably don't know is that she’s also the author of four fiction novels and five nonfiction books. She’s one of the highest qualified female martial artists in the world for her age. And just a week after giving birth to her first child, Arnold, she flipped the usual post-baby-body Instagram selfie on its head. Instead of sharing a picture of her flat stomach after birth, she shared what an actual post-pregnancy stomach looks like.

Tiff is warm, funny and incredibly clever - and chances are, she will blow every preconception you had about her in the first 2 minutes of this interview.

