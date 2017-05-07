The Secret Life of Samuel Johnson

Samuel Johnson has two sisters, one Gold Logie and some frozen sperm sitting in a freezer at a clinic somewhere in Melbourne. Across his career, he's been in all the iconic shows of the 90s; Home and Away, Blue Heelers, Halifax FP and The Secret Life Of Us. But despite his success on screen, he's had a lot of personal tragedy and hardship in his life. Drugs. Booze. Mothers and girlfriends that have both died. And now his big sister, fighting her hardest not to.

He was just 10 years old when Connie was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and it was the return of that cancer a few years ago that changed both of their lives - and the lives of hundreds of thousands of other women.

