During Connie Johnson's very public battle with cancer, her brother Sam was by her side spreading the word about the Love Your Sister campaign. But there were many more people behind the scenes supporting Connie and building the incredible charity that is Love Your Sister.

Sam invited Mia to Canberra on the day before Connie's funeral, to meet some of the women who were closest to Connie.

In the second part of this Love Your Sister special, Mia speaks to Connie’s best friend and carer, Emma, her older sister Hilde and friend, Lucy.

These are the remarkable women behind Connie Johnson.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guests Emma Rooke, Hilde Johnson and Lucy Freeman.

To support Love Your Sister like them on Facebook or donate here.

Connie's public memorial service will be held in Melbourne on Saturday the 23rd at St Paul's Cathedral

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network