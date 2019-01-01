Being a teenager has changed. A lot. There’s TikTok, vaping, dick pics, snap chat maps...and all the things that were once thought as fixed - like gender and identity - are fluid and open to interpretation.

Dr Ginni Mansberg and clinical psychologist Jo Lamble have over 20 years experience as clinicians and parents. They know first hand what concerns parents today about raising adolescents, and they see it daily in their practices.

So they’ve written a book about it called The New Teen Age. Because that’s exactly what it is. And they join Mia now to talk about it…

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Dr. Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find their book The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.