Nothing good happens to you after you turn 40. That’s what you think before….you know, you turn 40. Holly Wainwright did quite a lot before 40. She moved to Australia from Manchester, rose through the ranks of celebrity magazines, met her partner and had two kids. But that wasn’t the end. Soon after turning 40, Holly came to work at Mamamia where she embarked on a whole new chapter of her career. And now, she’s just released her first novel called The Mummy Bloggers. It’s the story of three very different women who blog about their lives as mothers and it’s a rollicking good read with loads of social commentary about this very fascinating subculture of women who live their lives all out there in the open…or do they?

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Holly Wainwright

Find The Mummy Bloggers at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

You can buy Mia's book, Work Strife Balance, or any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Mamamia proudly supports Share The Dignity

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network