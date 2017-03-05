The Many Layers of Wil Anderson

He’s the award-winning stand-up comedian and host of the hit ABC show, Gruen. But as Mia Freedman finds out, for everything that we know about Wil Anderson (including those people who think he’s Adam Hills) there’s a lot we don’t know. From what it’s been like living with Osteoarthritis, to a very prickly conversation about his personal life, Mia asks the very funny man some very serious questions.

