The Many Characters Of Justine Clarke

Justine Clarke has been performing on stage and screen for decades but most people will remember her as Roo from Home and Away in the 80s. So what was it like to have that level of fame as a child and how did she deal with it?

She also tells us what it's like to work on a show as iconic as Play School and what really goes on behind the scenes. And what is it like being 46 in an industry that prizes youth and beauty above most other things and why she's chosen her face over her career.

