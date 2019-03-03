The First Thing You Should Say To Carly Findlay Is Hello

If people stop you in the street, what’s the first thing they say to you? "Hello!"? Or "How are you?"

For author and journalist Carly Findlay her experience is very different.

Carly was born with a rare genetic skin disorder called Ichthyosis, which affects approximately one in 200,000 newborns. Ichthyosis causes the skin to build up and scale and when people see Carly they often ask what happened to her. Did she get burnt? Has she had microdermabrasion?

They often think by asking, they're being kind. But in her memoir Say Hello, she points out that despite people's best intentions that's how it feels...

