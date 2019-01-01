News
Search

The Extraordinary True Story of Susan Francis: Part Two

no filter

13 hours ago · 45 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's time now to hear about what happened to Susan next, after meeting Wayne and going to Spain with tragic consequences - to hear the first part of her story, click here.

Never has the cliche “truth is stranger than fiction” applied more than to the woman on today's episode. You couldn’t make Susan Francis’s life up - it has too many twists.

It begins with an adoption story and the mystery of her biological parents, it includes a secret sister, a heartbreaking confrontation, unexpected love and a series of events that were so dramatic that she had to write them down in a memoir just to make sense of them. It’s called The Love That Remains. 

Read an extract of The Love That Remains here. 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Susan Francis 

Producer: Melanie Tait 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia, Australia's only women's media company.
You can find more of our award-winning podcasts to listen to here

 

