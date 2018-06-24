Tara Westover Was Actively Planning For The End Of The World

Tara Westover was 16 when she stepped into a classroom for the first time.

She didn’t know how to talk to her peers, had never heard of the Holocaust and thought that she was sitting amongst heathens.

Today Tara holds a PHD in intellectual history and political thought from Cambridge University. She’s attended Harvard as a fellow, and has just written her first book, a memoir called Educated. So how did she get here?

