The Day Sarah Hanson Young Refused To Be Slut Shamed

You’re at work, doing your job and a male coworker tries to slut-shame you in front of the entire office, taunting you about how many men he thinks you’ve slept with.

In most workplaces, this would be a sackable offense. But in the Australian Parliament, it’s just another day in the office for Sarah Hanson Young.

Or at least it was until one day in mid-2018 when she decided she’d had a gutful of the slimy slurs and back-channel rumors about her sex life and her character.

So, she spoke up.

And ever since that moment, Sarah has had to defend her reputation as a mother, a politician and a woman to her colleagues and the Australian public. She’s been bullied, slut-shamed and attacked online. And on behalf of herself and every other woman who‘s been slut-shamed at work, she decided she’s not going to take it anymore.

Sarah has written a book called En Garde about sexism in Australian politics, and she joins Mia to talk about it...

