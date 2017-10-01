The CEO Of The Yes Vote Is A Straight, Pearl-Wearing, Liberal Voter

Janine Middleton is not who you would expect to be the CEO of Australian Marriage Equality. She’s not Lesbian. She’s Not Gay. She’s not Bisexual, not Transgender, not Queer or Questioning and she’s not intersex.

In fact, no one in her family is.

She’s in her late 50s. Is a former investment banker. Lives on Sydney’s North Shore. And she wears pearls. And yet, she is on the frontlines, pushing for marriage equality in Australia. And she needs you to be too.

