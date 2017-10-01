News
The CEO Of The Yes Vote Is A Straight, Pearl-Wearing, Liberal Voter

no filter

01 Oct 2017 · 29 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Janine Middleton is not who you would expect to be the CEO of Australian Marriage Equality. She’s not Lesbian. She’s Not Gay. She’s not Bisexual, not Transgender, not Queer or Questioning and she’s not intersex.

In fact, no one in her family is.

She’s in her late 50s. Is a former investment banker. Lives on Sydney’s North Shore. And she wears pearls. And yet, she is on the frontlines, pushing for marriage equality in Australia. And she needs you to be too.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Janine Middleton

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

 

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

 

 

