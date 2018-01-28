The Blurred Lines Of Consent with Vanessa Grigoriadis

Vanessa Grigoriadis has spent years thinking about consent.

The American journalist and author interviewed 120 students, 80 administrators, victims, perpetrators and accused for her book Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus. What she found out was that, when it comes to sexual assault, things sometimes aren't black and white. Vanessa seeks to discover whether, when the lines are blurred and one person believes consent was given and the other doesn't, can both things be true?

