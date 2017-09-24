The Barefoot Investor Wants To Go On A Money Date With You

Scott Pape was just 35 years old when he and his wife Liz lost all their possessions in 2014.

Everything. Every photograph, item of clothing, piece of furniture….all of it. And as he stood there looking at the charred remains of his house after the Victorian bushfires that devastated the area where he lived with his young family, he had an incredibly surprising reaction. Surprising even to himself.

It would go on to be the basis for his extraordinary best-selling book The Barefoot Investor: The Only Money Guide You'll Ever Need which was released less than a year ago and has topped the book charts ever since...and he will make you consider things you never thought you could ever be interested in.





