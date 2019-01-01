Caroline de Costa started studying medicine at Sydney University when she was just 16 years old, after a few years off and a baby in between, Caroline finished her medical degree in 1973. She decided she wanted to major in Obstetrics and Gynecology, but she wasn’t allowed. They wouldn’t let her…because it wasn’t a woman’s field. (Yes, that happened)

So Caroline packed her bags, her family, and headed for Ireland where they would train her. Seven children, 15 books and almost 50 years later, Caroline is one of Australia’s biggest medical trailblazers, and the first woman ever to become a professor of obstetrics and gynecology in Australia. She has a LOT of stories about birth and women’s bodies and she shares them on this episode of No Filter...

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Caroline de Costa

Find Caroline's book The Women's Doc, here.

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.