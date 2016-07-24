Taryn Brumfitt is a Body Image Warrior

Four years ago, Taryn Brumfitt was booked into surgery for a boob job, and a tummy tuck, when she had an epiphany. "If I go through with this, what am I saying to my daughter about body image? How am I going to encourage her to accept and love her body? What type of hypocrite or mother would I be?" Now, she has a dream. To change the way we see our bodies. She joins Mia to talk about her mission to address body image issues in society, before we raise another generation of humans who hate themselves.

Her brand new documentary Embrace is out now

