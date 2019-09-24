Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

Pia Miranda has a cracker of a year. Until recently, she was best known for her starring role as Josephine in the cult Australian coming-of-age film 'Looking For Alibrandi' where she played a schoolgirl.

She's worked solidly for the past 20 years since then as an actress and voiceover artist and she's had two kids.

But in early 2019, Pia received an email that would change her and her family's life. It was an invitation to be on Australian Survivor, the reality show where you get dropped on a deserted island and you have to....survive, via a series of physically and mentally grueling challenges, with almost no food.

At 46 years old and far from a professional athlete, Pia played hard. Hard enough to win. And what happened next came as a brutal shock, on that she's still trying to process.

You don't have to be a Survivor fan to enjoy this episode. Pia's story is fascinating.

