Sue Brierley is the Real Life Mum From 'Lion'

Who would you choose to play you in a Hollywood movie? It's a question you might have pondered. Little did Sue Brierley know that one day, she would be sitting in a Hollywood theatre, watching Nicole Kidman portray her story on the big screen. When she was just a teen, the Tasmanian girl had a vision that she would adopt a child from India, instead of giving birth to her own. Saroo, the little boy Sue and her husband John adopted in the 80s', arrived. And was the inspiration behind the Oscar-nominated film Lion. She speaks to Mia about the real story behind the hit movie, her relationship with Nicole Kidman and the story of what actually happened to her other son, Mantosh.

