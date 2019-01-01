News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

No Filter

Mamamia Podcasts

Not A Man, Not A Woman: Meet Deni Todorović

This is an episode about pronouns but it’s not really. It’s actually about love and shame and freedom and acceptance and painful struggles and life-changing revelations.

Deni Todorovic grew up in regional Victoria and from a young age, Deni knew they were gay. But coming out to their Jehovah’s Witness parents in the family home? Well….it wasn’t easy. Nor was coming out to their parents 10 years later as non-binary, but, they did it. And their story is why we’re here today.

Deni is a stylist, a writer, an activist, and the former Fashion Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine. And they join Mia today, to share their story...

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Deni Todorović, who you can follow on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/stylebydeni/?hl=en 

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

    Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

    CREDITS:

    Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville 

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.