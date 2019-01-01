This is an episode about pronouns but it’s not really. It’s actually about love and shame and freedom and acceptance and painful struggles and life-changing revelations.

Deni Todorovic grew up in regional Victoria and from a young age, Deni knew they were gay. But coming out to their Jehovah’s Witness parents in the family home? Well….it wasn’t easy. Nor was coming out to their parents 10 years later as non-binary, but, they did it. And their story is why we’re here today.

Deni is a stylist, a writer, an activist, and the former Fashion Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine. And they join Mia today, to share their story...

With thanks to Deni Todorović

