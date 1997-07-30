It was an ordinary day on the 30th of July, 1997 in Thredbo, but at 11:35pm the earth moved. Lives were changed and lost in just a few minutes. The Thredbo Landslide happened fast. It hit two ski lodges where 19 people were sleeping. It destroyed the buildings, ripped them off their foundations, and plunged those inside under tonnes of debris and concrete.

For the first two days, we were told that there would be no survivors. However, on the morning of the third day, 66 hours after he was buried, Stuart Diver was found alive. He was the lone survivor of one of the most famous tragedies in Australia’s history.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Stuart Diver

Listen to Stuart's podcast The Elements, wherever you get your pods.

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.