Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

When Stephanie Wood decided to go on a date with a guy she met online she had no idea it would change the course of her life forever.

Stephanie is an award-winning journalist and author, she’s a smart woman in her late 40s who doesn’t stand for bullshit.

But when she met Joe, all of that fell by the wayside.

Because Stephanie fell head over heels in love with a man she barely knew and all was not as it seems. These days, almost 40% of relationships begin online and while there are plenty of success stories, there are also some horror stories too. This is one of those stories.

Stephanie has written a book about her experience called Fake, and she joins Mia now to talk about it...

