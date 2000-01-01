Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

When you think of Stan Walker, you probably think of Australian Idol, and that catchy song ‘Black Box’ he released straight after he won it in 2009.

Stan was 18 when he started on Idol, and 19 by the time he won it. And to most of us, he was just Stan Walker from Australian Idol; the boy who made it big.

But what we didn’t know, and what we wouldn’t know until years later was that there was so much more to Stan’s story.

Now, at 30, he's a survivor in more ways than one.

Just a heads up, this conversation deals with family violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1800RESPECT now.

THE END BITS:

You can buy Stan's book here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/1m6Jz.

Listen to our new podcast What I Eat When here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/what-i-eat-when/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Stan Walker

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.