News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

no filter

17 hours ago · 41 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When you think of Stan Walker, you probably think of Australian Idol, and that catchy song ‘Black Box’ he released straight after he won it in 2009. 

Stan was 18 when he started on Idol, and 19 by the time he won it. And to most of us, he was just Stan Walker from Australian Idol; the boy who made it big. 

But what we didn’t know, and what we wouldn’t know until years later was that there was so much more to Stan’s story.

Now, at 30, he's a survivor in more ways than one. 

Just a heads up, this conversation deals with family violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1800RESPECT now.

THE END BITS:

You can buy Stan's book here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/1m6Jz

Listen to our new podcast What I Eat When here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/what-i-eat-when/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Stan Walker

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

41 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Day Shanna Realised She Was An Alcoholic

59 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

44 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Constance Hall Has Had One Hell Of A Year

43 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part Two

31 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

29 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

36 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Magazine Queens: The Editors Who Influenced A Generation

56 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

25 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

56 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

29 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RBG, Hillary & Trump

32 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

49 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio