The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

Right now, across the country two out of three young women between the ages of 12 and 18 have been asked to send a nude photo of themselves to someone.

But what happens after they send it?

Sophie Hyde is an Australian film director, mother and the creator of the hit SBS show The Hunting that is a four part series about teen sexting and scandal.

She spent months researching why teens send nude selfies, and what she found was incredibly surprising. She joins Mia now to talk about it...

