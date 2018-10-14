Simmone Logue Lost Her Partner Before He Died

Fine food entrepreneur Simmone Logue had relished 17 years of true love and companionship with celebrity agent Harry M. Miller, before he died of a heart attack on July 4, 2018, aged 84. But in a way, Simmone had said goodbye to her beloved Harry long before he died.

A few years into their relationship, Harry was diagnosed with dementia and his decline was swift. And for the last seven years of their relationship, she was not just his partner but his carer.

So how do you say goodbye to the love of your life?

