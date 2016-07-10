Sarah Ferguson Is Not All Serious

If you've ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at the top of the media tree, and how one of Australia's top journalists works and thinks, you are going to love this episode. Sarah Ferguson is a multiple Walkley-award winning journalist, the host of Four Corners, and is known for asking politicians the tough questions. She is also funny and sweary and beautiful. She's half of one of Australia's media power couples (and what she has to say about that is hilarious), and this episode reveals so much about the person she really is.

