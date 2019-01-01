Sara Marie Fedele: The Original Reality Star

It's been nearly twenty years since Sara-Marie Fedele bum danced her way into the heart of any Australian who had a TV, during the first season of Big Brother.

Shortly after that, being one of the millions of Australians who fell in love with her, Mia put her on the cover of Cosmopolitan and nearly lost her job for it.

Sara-Marie paved the way, unintentionally, in so many ways: in the body positivity movement, in reality television and negotiating a life after her three months of enormous fame.

She's walked an unexpectedly fine line between public and private life over the last two decades - and Mia thought it was time to catch up.

There's just no way you'll be listening to this conversation without smiling from ear to ear, pretty much the whole time.

It's time to fall in love with Sara-Marie again.

