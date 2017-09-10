Samantha X Is The Highest Paid Escort In Australia

Samantha X describes herself as a normal person who does an unconventional job. She’s a 43-year-old business woman, journalist, author, a mother of two primary-school-age kids and she's Australia’s highest paid escort. Her real name is Amanda Goff, and before she was one of the country's most famous sex workers she was a beauty editor at a glossy magazine. So how do you manage two lives? Can you date as a normal person? And what happens when you fall in love with your client? Because that’s what recently happened to Amanda and it’s turned her life upside down.

