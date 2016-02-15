Samantha Armytage

Sam Armytage has had a rough few days.

As co-host on Australia's highest-rating breakfast TV show Sunrise, Sam is used to everyone having an opinion about her. But after an interview with Hollywood star Kristin Davies took an unexpected turn last week, that attention has taken a particularly negative turn.

Sam talks to Mia about how breakfast television works, how it feels to be labelled a "mindless bimbo" by a peer in print, and how a cheesy celebrity skit can spin into a national discussion about feminism. Again.

