Sally Obermeder is Lit From Within

Pregnancy has never been easy for Sally Obermeder. In 2011, with the help of IVF, she fell pregnant. Nine months later she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She gave birth to baby Annabelle and then underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and two mastectomies, all while raising a newborn. After getting the all clear, Sally knew she wanted another child. The only problem was she couldn't have one. So with just four embryos she turned to surrogacy. In this interview, Sally is extremely open about the struggles that she’s had and how it was all worth it when her second daughter Elyssa came into the world.

