Sally Faulkner is Living Every Mother's Nightmare

How far would you go to get your children back if they had been taken from you? Would you travel to a foreign country? Hire a person skilled in the recovery of child abductions? This is exactly what Brisbane mother-of-three Sally Faulkner did to be reunited with her two children Lahela and Noah. But things didn’t exactly end up going to plan. This is the story behind the botched 60 minutes recovery operation. The operation that landed the news team, journalist Tara Brown, and Sally Faulkner in prison. And despite all that, this mother's story, and her fight to get her children back, hasn't ended yet.

With thanks to Sally Faulkner. Find her book, All For My Children, here.

And sign her change.org petition here.

