Roxy Jacenko Hit Rock Bottom...Twice

Roxy Jacenko doesn’t like being the centre of attention.

If you are one of her 230,000 Instagram followers, you might find that hard to believe.

But the Sydney businesswoman insists her businesses, selfies and TV appearances aren’t about fame or attention. They’re about money.

This is the second time Mia has spoken to Roxy for No Filter. The first time, Roxy’s husband Oliver Curtis was in jail for insider trading. She’d been diagnosed with breast cancer and her life was... spiraling. And this time? Well, it seems life actually got a lot worse for Roxy before it got better.

She lost a lot of weight. She started taking drugs. She had an affair. And she ended up having a nervous breakdown.

So when all that happens, how do you get your life back on track?

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Roxy Jacenko: https://www.instagram.com/roxyjacenko/

Buy her new book Penelope's Playground here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/penelope-s-playground-roxy-jacenko/prod9781925695816.html

Listen to Mia's first interview with Roxy here: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/roxy-jacenko-and-the-whole-damn-thing

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.