Roxy Jacenko and The Whole Damn Thing

Put everything you have EVER heard about Roxy Jacenko to one side of your mind and prepare to have all your preconceptions blown out of the water. Because we promise, you have never heard Roxy Jacenko like this before. From cancer, to how she’s coping as a single mum. Visiting Ollie in jail, to why she no longer posts on her 5-year-old daughters instagram account. This is a conversation that will change the way you look at Roxy’s instagram pictures.
Show Notes
Your host is Mia Freedman.
With thanks to special guest Roxy Jacenko.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff
