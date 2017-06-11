UPDATE: Roxane Gay is The Original Bad Feminist

Best-selling author, college professor and writer Roxane Gay's new book Hunger is not one of those happy tales that has a beaming photo of her on the cover, standing in one giant leg of her old pants. As she explains to Mia in this interview, it's also not just a story about obesity. It’s an extraordinary look at the trauma that triggered her to very deliberately gain weight.

‘Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body' by Roxane Gay is published by Hachette Australia on 13 June’ Available via Booktopia

