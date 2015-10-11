Rosie Batty

In February 2014 Rosie’s world was uprooted. Her only son Luke was murdered in an incomprehensible and brutal act of family violence by his father Greg Anderson while he was at cricket practice.

Rosie could have fallen into a dark hole that day and never returned. But she didn’t let herself.

Today on No Filter the current Australian of the year speaks to Mia Freedman about life after Luke and what she plans to do next.

