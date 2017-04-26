Rochelle Courtenay Is Changing The World One Tampon At A Time.

When was the last time you bought a packet of tampons or pads? Do you remember how much they cost? Did you shop around looking for the cheapest possible option? Did you have to weigh up your priorities between say…..feeding your kids or bleeding all over your clothes? When Rochelle Courtenay read that homeless women would often have to choose between food and sanitary items, she decided to do something. Little did she know that her pad and tampon collections would change the path she took in the world, and result in her charity, Share The Dignity.

With thanks to special guests Rochelle Courtenay. To find out how to donate - go to sharethedignity.com.au

