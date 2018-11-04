Robyn Lawley Is Taking On Victoria's Secret

When you think of Victoria’s Secret what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Fake angel wings? Diamond encrusted bras? A whole lot of beautiful people dancing down a runway?

For Aussie model Robyn Lawley, the first thing that comes to mind is that there's only one type of woman walking in the show. And she wants to change it.

As a size 14-16 Robyn is classified as a plus-sized model. She was the first model over size 10 to be shot for Australian Vogue and US magazine Sports Illustrated.

And that's why she's urging people to boycott the 2018 Victoria’s Secret show until they feature a range of body shapes that better reflect the real world.

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Robyn Lawley.

Sign her petition here.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.