"I just had no idea how traumatic was going to be. And what the fallout was going to be for everyone around us."

Brisbane radio presenter Robin Bailey seemingly had it all. A husband, three beautiful kids and a successful career in radio and television.

Then her husband took his own life.

From the public response in the aftermath, to the effect on her three boys and her own mental heath, this is the story of one woman's battle to navigate grief.

