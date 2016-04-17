Rebecca Sparrow on Surviving and Thriving After Loss

"I cannot believe that is how my cards fell. I cannot believe I should have a six-year-old daughter."

Rebecca Sparrow is an author, columnist, mother, and Oprah worshipper. She's also one of the wisest women Mia Freedman knows.

After the death of her daughter Georgie, these two women connected and forged an unlikely friendship.

In this interview with Mia, Rebecca talks about the loss of her daughter Georgie, the surrealness of losing a baby, and her new role as a teenage agony aunt, canvassing teens worst fears and anxieties in her new books.