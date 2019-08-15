Rachael Casella's Life Of Love

Rachael Casella met her husband Johnny when she was training to be a police officer and he was one of her instructors. Nothing happened until the training was finished, but then, the pair fell in love.

They got married. And as they went on their honeymoon, they started trying for a baby. But, like so many things in life, nothing followed a simple plan.

Rachael did eventually fall pregnant, and gave birth to a beautiful little girl called Mackenzie. But Mackenzie had Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and Rachael and Johnny only got to hold her for seven months.

Rachael’s story is difficult, but incredibly important to hear.

